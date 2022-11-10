EQS-Ad-hoc: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Acquisition

Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. - Acquisition of Reale Commerciale S.p.A.



10-Nov-2022

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION Milan, November 10, 2022 Re: Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. (the "Company") - Acquisition of Reale Commerciale S.p.A. The Company is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the entire corporate capital (100%) of Reale Commerciale S.p.A. (the "Target") (the "Transaction"). The Transaction results in the Company acquiring indirect control over Acqua & Sapone S.r.l.. No other terms of the Transaction were disclosed. The Target operates under the Acqua & Sapone brand, Italy's leading non-food discount retailer selling a wide range of household and personal care products at value prices through a network of over 800 retail locations. Note This announcement is released by Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefano Giambelli, Chairman. 10-Nov-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



