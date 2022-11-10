Cambridge Global: John DeLoche on Why Invictus Growth Hires and Invests in Veterans

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / As former military, naval, and air service members transition into the civilian workforce in the United States, they bring with them a unique set of skills and attributes that can make for invaluable employee contributions. From the moment they originally enlist, service members are continuously learning and developing skills. Beyond a consummate work ethic, they become experts in adaptability-following directions and completing new tasks one day, taking initiative, and masterfully bearing new responsibilities the next.

For Invictus Growth Partners , a San Francisco-based private equity and tech buyout firm, supporting veteran work is one of the company's most important values-a third of its investment team previously served in the armed forces-and it's also an important factor when choosing the companies they invest in.

"As former ambassadors of our nation who have been through some of the finest training our country has to offer, veterans bring a wide range of skills to their roles - their seat at the table is essential to our culture," states John DeLoche , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Invictus. "Their adaptability, leadership, and ability to think on their feet is unparalleled."

John DeLoche shares examples of the valuable skills and expertise veterans have brought to the Invictus team:

Leadership Ability

While on duty, service members must navigate a wide range of challenges, which helps develop important leadership and problem-solving skills. Many service members also have formal experience overseeing and training teams early in their careers, which provides an excellent foundation for success in any field.

Adaptability & Trainability

Veterans are adept at operating efficiently within short timeframes and following through on assignments under stressful circumstances. They are highly coachable, and superior candidates for jobs where the work can be nuanced and not always black and white.

"Veteran hiring is a smart way to strengthen your company culture - they value teamwork, and work in earnest for the benefit of the whole. When we hire veterans we are looking for those who have become experts at becoming experts in new fields" cites John DeLoche .

Invictus is committed to supporting and investing in businesses that know the value of employing veterans. Two of the companies Invictus recently brought into their portfolio, Cypher Learning and Binary Defense , are stellar examples of this commitment. Forty percent of the C-Suite at Cypher Learning, a company that specializes in providing learning platforms for schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs around the world, are military veterans. Binary Defense, a company that provides advanced cybersecurity and cyber threat solutions, was co-founded by a combat veteran, David Kennedy, and a significant percentage of the company is veteran-owned.

With over 25 years of investment experience, John DeLoche notes that Invictus has benefitted from the range of talent that its veteran employees have brought to the company, including initiative, discipline, and respect for their fellow team members. Businesses across the industry can significantly elevate their work and company culture with venerated and seasoned veteran contributions.

