London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - One of London, England's highest-rated cleaning companies, Cleaning Express, has won the Workforce Development Award at the Royal Greenwich Business Awards 2022. The awards ceremony took place on Friday, 7 October, to celebrate business excellence in Royal Greenwich. In total, over 12 categories, 230 companies showcased their skills and work.

On Friday, 7 October, the finalists of all categories were treated to a champagne reception and delicious lunch overlooking the Thames at the InterContinental London, courtesy of Riney. The awards ceremony was hosted by Tim Campbell MBE, star of The Apprentice, and ambassador for young people's employment and social enterprise champion.

The Workforce Development Award

The Royal Greenwich Business Awards created the Workforce Development Award to showcase businesses' skills in growing, encouraging and empowering their workforce.

To show a business's skills in this category, a business may provide information regarding training programmes to further its staff's skills, flexible working hours to ensure their staff can manage work and social responsibilities, and additional programmes that provide local people with great opportunities. Businesses could also demonstrate areas of the businesses they have improved to create a safer, friendlier environment for their staff.

Cleaning Express provided information regarding its online training course for its cleaners. The company also showed its commitment to its staff by providing information about its bonuses. Cleaning Express awards its staff with bonuses for outstanding work in commercial and domestic properties, as well as recognition awards for the most talented cleaners.

Cleaning Express continued its application for the Workforce Development Award, stating that it improved its health and safety qualifications and are currently "working towards ISO certifications". Noting that its staff are regularly provided training courses on various health and safety topics and receive certificates confirming their qualifications.

Providing staff with health and safety training and offering qualifications within this sector shows that Cleaning Express demonstrates a developmental strategy for the growth of its cleaners.

Cleaning Express also noted in its application for the Workforce Development Award that "the vision of Cleaning Express was to create a better company which would care about all staff and tackle low morale and motivation." One of the key ways Cleaning Express has achieved this is by working with the Living Wage Foundation to provide its cleaners and all other staff members with the London Living Wage or higher.

The Royal Greenwich Business Awards

The Best of Royal Greenwich Business Awards are an annual opportunity to showcase and celebrate local businesses in Royal Greenwich, London, England. The ceremony aims to award local businesses for their outstanding contributions to the borough and the local people. The Royal Greenwich Business Awards are awarded to the best local businesses in 12 categories. The categories are designed to show growth in a variety of ways. They also showcase businesses that are actively investing in their staff with equal opportunities, support for the staff and learning opportunities. As well as offering a platform for the best businesses in Royal Greenwich to provide an example to other businesses in the area to learn and grow.

The Royal Greenwich Business Awards of 2022 was hosted by the O2, and had various sponsors. The headline sponsors of the event were U+I and the South East London Chamber of Commerce. The Workforce Development Award was sponsored by London South East Colleges.

About Cleaning Express

Cleaning Express is a commercial and domestic cleaning service based in England with cleaners operating across all London boroughs. The cleaning company had the vision to improve working and living environments across the city by providing the best cleaning services possible. It has always centered around the needs of its customers and understanding how it can help improve its customers' lives by offering exceptional cleaning services.

Throughout the years, Cleaning Express has added more and more cleaning services for its customers to choose from, and employee growth has always been at the forefront of its business ethos. By creating its 26-video online training course, they allowed new cleaners to train at their leisure at home. The course provides an excellent resource that helps to ensure all cleaners are conducting their work correctly and professionally. The course is available on an internal application that is available to all staff members throughout their time at Cleaning Express. And ensures that even people with no professional cleaning experience can learn and master all the professional cleaning services they need to provide an excellent service.

Cleaning Express is now using the Workforce Development award as an opportunity to continue to grow and develop its staff. Noting that it will "continue to invest in (its staff) as they have invested in us." The Company is "as determined as ever to provide the best service possible to (its) customers."

Contact: Alex Bogdanov

Company name: Cleaning Express

Address: 44 Beaufort Court, Admirals Way, London E14 9XL

Phone number: +44 203 633 0390

Email address: marketing@cleaning-express.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142827