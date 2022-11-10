Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered debenture financing (the "Debenture Financing") up to $1,500,000 of 8% unsecured non-convertible debenture units ("Debenture Units") consisting of the issuance of 130 Debenture Units for gross proceeds of $130,000. The Company raised an aggregate of $805,000 pursuant to both tranches of the Debenture Financing. All dollar amounts referenced in this release are in Canadian dollars. As part of the final tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company has not paid any finder's fee. The Company intends to use the funds from the final trance in the same fashion as the funds raised pursuant to the original tranche.

For full details of the terms of the Debenture Financing, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 31, 2022 as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

In addition, the Company wishes to correct a clerical error in its August 31, 2022 press release which incorrectly indicated the type of securities being issued pursuant to the Debenture Financing. The said press release stated that the Company issued "unsecured convertible debenture units" instead of "unsecured non-convertible debenture units".

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones, cameras and tablets, in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the Exchange under the symbol "POOL".

