The company's earnings totaled -$133.97 million, or -$0.57 per share. This compares with -$76.93 million, or -$0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Blend Labs, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$42.76 million or -$0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 38.2% to $55.35 million from $89.57 million last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $235 - $240 Mln



