

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$3.40 million, or -$0.47 per share. This compares with -$1.02 million, or -$0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



PolarityTE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$3.40 Mln. vs. -$1.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.47 vs. -$0.37 last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

POLARITYTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de