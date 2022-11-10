Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced the process of winding-down its operations. In response to reduced demand for its services and current market conditions, the Company has elected to immediately reduce expenditures to preserve available capital.

The Company will continue to provide active testing support in the State of Hawaii through to year-end with a significantly reduced workforce, following which all operations will cease. The Company is in discussions with creditors in an effort to reduce or eliminate outstanding obligations associated with operations, and will provide shareholders with further information as these discussions evolve.

The Company expects the remaining members of the board of directors to tender their resignations on or about November 15, 2022.

On behalf of Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Rosemary Elliston

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@bloomhealthpartners.com

