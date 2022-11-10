

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release October data for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to rise 0.6 percent on month and 8.8 percent on year, slowing from 0.7 percent on month and 9.7 percent on year in September.



Hong Kong will provide final Q3 figures for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was up 1.0 percent on quarter and down 1.3 percent on year.



