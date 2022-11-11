Houston web design company Jeremy McGilvrey announces the addition of modern design services to help business owners stand out in a noisy digital world and ensure they grow and scale with conversion-focused websites and sales funnels.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Jeremy McGilvrey, a top-rated Houston web design company, announces new modern design services to help their clients stand out and increase their conversions using the latest website and sales funnel design.





Jeremy McGilvrey, A Houston Web Design Company Announces New Modern Design Services



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8843/143898_65b425f92470ea1a_001full.jpg

Jeremy McGilvrey, a Houston-based award-winning web design agency prides itself on staying ahead of cutting-edge modern design trends to help brands stand out in competitive niches. Using their proven expertise, they enable their clients to leverage digital marketing using stunning aesthetics, AI-driven analytics and a proven conversion model.

Today, Jeremy McGilvrey's updated offering of modern design services includes a minimalist design, clean typography, white space, eye-catching imagery, shadowed buttons and bold headers that speak to the target demographic's needs while providing a stellar experience.

In addition, their Houston, Texas-based website design team ensures their websites and sales funnels are optimized with mobile-friendly layouts and rigorous speed testing to guarantee they're in the top percentile of websites that instantly capture attention and drive conversions.

Highlighting the importance of a website's design is a study by Stanford which revealed that over 75% of people judge a company's credibility based on their web design. As niches get more competitive, Houston-based web design agency founder Jeremy McGilvrey believes consumers will continue to trust businesses who invest in modern design services, noting:

"Modern design for businesses is no longer optional. Today, consumers will tune out brands that use outdated design, even if they're able to solve their problem. Because modern design isn't only about aesthetics, it's about generating term trust and authority. We're thrilled to continue to expand our modern design services for clients who want to stay ahead of the curve, capture attention and boost their bottom line for years to come. That's why we're building tomorrow's websites, today." - Jeremy McGilvrey

Unlike many agencies, the Houston web design company, Jeremy McGilvrey's team of certified experts exceeds their clients' modern design services needs by hiring the world's finest digital designers who understand the power of conversion-focused websites and sales funnels.

At its core, modern design is about creating a seamless and trustworthy experience for prospects. This includes the aforementioned services coupled with fast-loading page speeds, minimal clutter, easily scannable content and a mix of images and video where appropriate.

In addition to their decade-plus track record as one of Houston's top web design companies, Jeremy McGilvrey and his team have received countless awards and are frequently featured in media outlets such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, and the Huffington Post.

If you're looking for a web design and development services company in Houston, Texas you can contact Jeremy McGilvrey's web design and development company here: Top-Rated Houston Web Design Company.

To find Jeremy McGilvrey, visit: https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com.

Media Contact:

Contact: Jeremy McGilvrey

Address: 1 Riverway Ste. 1724, Houston, TX 77056

Phone: (713) 300-3778

Email: Hi@JeremyMcGilvrey.com

Website/URL: https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143898