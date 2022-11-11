Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,000,000 common shares pursuant to its stock option plan ("Options"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.05 per common share and will vest immediately. The Options expire April 30, 2023.

"As the foundation of corporate success is an intentional endeavor requiring a clear sense of purpose and consistent values in delivering great outcomes to our stakeholders, the grant of these equity-based options will suitably incentivize our highly committed team at TrustBIX who see great potential and are committed to developing long-term shareholder value for our Company," says TrustBIX CEO, Hubert Lau.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

The Company's Insight technology offers an edge-to-enterprise supply chain solution that brings asset situational awareness to dealers, equipment fleets, and civil construction managers. The platform allows for the tracking, protection, and identification of movement of assets using self-powered and self-reporting cellular tags and cloud-based suite of tools.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @TrustBIX_Inc, LinkedIn TrustBIX and Facebook @TrustBIXInc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

