Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Einmalig große Kurschance!? Jetzt Handlungsbedarf…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2022 | 05:34
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BNESIM has been awarded the title of "World's Best Travel SIM Provider" at the World Travel Tech Awards for the third time.

Integration with Apple among a host of new announcements and feature upgrades

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNESIM, the global telecom innovator creating anytime, anywhere eSIM solutions for global travelers, has been elected the best SIM provider in the world for travelers.

Previously, BNESIM has been awarded the title of "World's Leading Travel Communications Provider" back-to-back at the World Travel Awards 2019 and 2020 and received the same nomination at the World Travel Awards in 2018 and 2021.