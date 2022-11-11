Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim launches share buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion



11.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



On 14 November 2022, Holcim will launch its previously announced share buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion. Under this program, Holcim plans to repurchase up to 40 million shares until May 2023, to be approved for cancellation at the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023. The volume of monthly share buybacks will depend on market conditions. The share buyback program will be executed on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange (Valor: 122 889 615, ISIN: CH122 889 615 0). Concurrently with this press release, Holcim has published the details of the program in a buyback notice. All documentation and weekly updates on the program will be published on Holcim's website: https://www.holcim.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

