On 14 November 2022, Holcim will launch its previously announced share buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion. Under this program, Holcim plans to repurchase up to 40 million shares until May 2023, to be approved for cancellation at the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023.
The volume of monthly share buybacks will depend on market conditions. The share buyback program will be executed on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange (Valor: 122 889 615, ISIN: CH122 889 615 0).
Concurrently with this press release, Holcim has published the details of the program in a buyback notice. All documentation and weekly updates on the program will be published on Holcim's website: https://www.holcim.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback.
