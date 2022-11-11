Finland's Wärtsilä has unveiled its next-generation grid balancing technology. It has an efficiency of 52.3% and can be used for baseload production. It connects to the grid in 30 seconds and operates on natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen blends.Finland's Wärtsilä has launched a new grid-balancing engine solution that can be paired with renewables. The 31SG Balancer engine is 8% more powerful than its predecessor, with an electrical power of 12.4 MW and 52.3% efficiency. "Our latest grid-balancing engine is designed to help utilities transform the energy mix of their power plant portfolios, so ...

