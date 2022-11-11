

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Friday, as China eased some of its COVID-19 curbs and cooling inflation fueled hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will go slow on interest-rate hikes.



The benchmark DAX was up 56 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,202 after climbing 3.5 percent in the previous session.



Jungheinrich AG gained 2.4 percent on posting higher sales in the period January to September 2022.



Steel producer Salzgitter jumped 5.5 percent despite reporting lower Q3 profit.



Airport operator Fraport added 2.4 percent after unveiling October passenger traffic figures.



Reinsurer Munich Re edged up slightly after cutting stake in Admiral Group.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de