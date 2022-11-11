Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN), today is providing updates on the new CannaLootUp and LootUp Apps.

Quantum International Corp (OTC Pink: QUAN) has hired KRTL International Corp. (OTC Pink: KRTL) and Brent LaGrange as representatives to help the company educate the Cannabis Industry about the Quantum's forthcoming CannaLootUp App. They will be attending the MJBizCon Convention in Las Vegas, NV from November 15th through the 18th. The Company has developed a QR code linked to a whitepaper describing the benefits of the CannaLootUp App.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8525/143851_qrcode.jpg

With the current turmoil in the crypto market, the CannaLootUp and the LootUp Apps will add a sense of security. The CannaLootUp and LootUp Apps will not have authority over or safekeep any funds leaving all the control to the App owner. Both Apps create an innovative middle process feature that will require users on the receiving side to confirm payment or allow the sender to cancel before their transaction is confirmed. Additionally, Quantum is integrating an invoice option which will require the receiver to sign and confirm before receiving funds. If looking for safety and functionality in the Crypto market the CannaLootUp and LootUp Apps are the first of a new normal.

The CannaLootUp App will not only be ideal for the cannabis industry, but also for the development and expansion of the new Psilocybin Mushroom business.

The LootUp App has signed a sponsorship agreement with Global Titans LLC, Dubai, UAE, the organizers of the upcoming exhibition crossover boxing match in Dubai on the 13th of November 2022. The sponsorship will include but is not limited to Media Wall Branding, branding across all promotional material and strategically integrated live event and broadcast promotion via arena placements.

The Crypto Industry is not going away. Users can improve the way they send, receive, exchange and safekeep coins with some of these features promised by the CannaLootUp and the LootUp Apps including:

Non-custodial and Safety: CannaLootUp and LootUp will never physically controls users' funds with everything managed via smart contracts

Simplicity: Users can send crypto payments to usernames and not long random addresses that can be confusing

Confirmation: Recipients must confirm or cancel payments enabling the sender to maintain control using decentralized broker wallets

Invoicing: Users can attach relevant invoices together with outgoing payments

Built In Messenger App: Users can securely chat & interact to discuss payments

Reputation: Users can grow their reputation without sacrificing privacy

The team at CannaLootUp believe that the days of paying cash at dispensaries is over, just open the App and pay with Crypto.

"CannaLootUp makes Dispensary, grower and seed company payments simple; in fact, users won't even really need to think about it as crypto but rather CannaLootUp. It will feel like a normal payment app, but better! Our team has worked tirelessly to complete the new App, and we are ecstatic that it will be available for download soon. I want to thank our entire team for their efforts in completing the project," said CEO Justin Waiau.

About CannaLootUp and LootUp

Welcome to a New Era of Decentralized Payments. CannaLootUp and LootUp, a Non-Custodial P2P Payment Platform, aims to become the first globally adopted decentralized payment platform that is self-regulated and which is backed by a digital asset.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Quantum International Corp believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Quantum International Corp is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Justin Waiau

quantumintlcorp@gmail.com

