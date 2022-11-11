Italy's Rem Tec has developed a rotating mounting structure for agrivoltaics. It is reportedly ideal for flat surfaces with a maximum slope of 3%, and is designed to produce a dynamic, controlled shadow on the ground.Italy-based Rem Tec has developed Agrovoltaico T2.1, a 6-meter mounting structure for agrivoltaic projects that enables the use of agricultural machines. The structure features two vertical poles, spaced at a distance of 14 meters. It can be equipped with a single-axis or double-axis tracking system, which produces a dynamic, controlled shadow on the ground. "The shadow precision ...

