Port Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - The Junk Brigade has established itself as a full-service junk removal company based in Canada. In a recent development, the company has expanded by launching new services that facilitate the population all over the Lower mainland.

The newly launched junk removal services of the company have been divided into two parts; Residential & Business Services.





The Junk Brigade provides a full range of junk removal services to the Lower Mainland. The company is fully insured and licensed. The company has also included the following steps in its new launch donating, loading, sorting, and disposing of for people so they can focus on what's important.





Furthermore, the company provides expertise in removing all types of junk, including furniture, appliances, construction debris, etc.

In addition, the Junk Brigade uses truck sizes to its advantage, offering the significantly bigger bins in the industry. The company has a systematic process that makes removing junk convenient for customers and workers.

People can schedule a pickup by calling their customer service line. The Junk Brigade will send two (Min) team members to their client's home or business for a free on-site estimate.





They will answer any questions people may have about the process. After the estimate, they will give a price based on the volume of junk and the type of materials.

Clients who are satisfied with the price will have all there junk loaded up the junk trucks and hauled away for them. The company works on the rules of the environment.

Later, they donate usable items to local charities and recycle everything they can.

Consequently, the Junk Brigade is facilitating its clients by de-cluttering their homes and clearing the clutter in their lives. The company uses new and convenient ways and advanced technology to deal with all the unwanted junk. It also provides services of cleaning out leftovers from different places as a project, and they recycle over 80% of the materials. With new developments in the company, Junk Brigade is striving hard to prove that junk removal can be both eco-friendly and swift.

About the Company

The Junk Brigade is a new company that provides cost-efficient junk removal services in BcA. They handle all the donating and recycling for their clients.

Intending users must visit the following website to learn more about the Junk Brigade:

https://www.thejunkbrigade.ca/

Media Details:

Company Name: The Junk Brigade

Contact person:Madeline Carpenter

Email: info@thejunkbrigade.ca

Contact Phone Number: 604-366-2544

Address: 34a-2755 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam Bc V3B 5Y9

Country: Canada

