Manning Catering Company, founded by traveling private chef and culinary entrepreneur Terrell Manning, is set to debut Gramma's Soul Food Kitchen. The new concept will feature down-home Southern recipes.

Manning, who first learned how to cook from his grandmother beginning at the age of seven, has upcoming tastings in Las Vegas, Jamaica, and Miami, in efforts to promote the old-school Southern-style dishes inspired by his grandmother and to expand his global following.

Chef Manning, who has worked with multiple Michelin-starred chefs and master chefs, reveals the launch of his book, The Love Languages of Food. The book features Manning's story of passion and resiliency, which led him to master his craft successfully and in turn help others during their culinary journeys, whether in restaurants or at home in their kitchens.

An Excerpt from The Love Languages of Food

"One of the first things I noticed about my new world in the industry was that everyone moved differently. The language was different. Everything about the experience captured my interest in a way that is still hard to explain. It was as if everyone was somehow in a well-rehearsed orchestra. All of the movements were harmonious and graceful, it was such a beautiful environment. It was an environment I had waited my entire life to be a part of."

For more information about Terrell Manning, please visit his website or contact:

Terrell Manning

Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/Terrell-J-Manning/e/B0B2QPCRBF/ref=aufs_dp_fta_dsk

booking@chefterrellmanning.com

