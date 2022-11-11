Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Last Call!? Ganz große News imminent… Heute noch handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESW4 ISIN: GB0002631041 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.11.2022 | 11:04
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8 11-Nov-2022 / 09:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New Star Investment Trust Plc

("the Company")

LEI: A00100146726

QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE - LISTING RULE 15.6.8

11 November 2022

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 31 October 2022, it had no investments in such other investment companies.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      NSI 
Sequence No.:  200346 
EQS News ID:  1485453 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1485453&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2022 04:33 ET (09:33 GMT)

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.