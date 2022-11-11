A new portable battery system from Mango Power features a capacity of 3.5 kWh, expandable to 28 kWh by stacking up eight systems. The new product can be used for different off-grid applications and as a residential backup solution.The Mango Power E is a two-in-one, home-and-portable power station that offers an ideal solution for off-grid applications and as a home backup solution. The system is suitable for off-grid life enthusiasts and those having a strong belief to go green with solar energy. It can be utilized as a home backup option in some special conditions like emergencies or power outages, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...