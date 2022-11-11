Enel is testing a 24 MWh thermal energy storage system that could be used for seasonal renewables storage. The facility uses rocks that store excess energy as heat, then releases that heat to generate steam for electricity.Italian energy group Enel has commissioned a rock-based thermal storage system (TES) in Tuscany, Italy. The plant is based on Brenmiller Energy's storage technology. The Israel-based company's system uses rocks that store excess energy as heat, then releases that heat to generate steam for electricity. The system has a capacity of about 24 MWh of thermal capacity and can be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...