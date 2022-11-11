Anzeige
Freitag, 11.11.2022

PR Newswire
11.11.2022 | 11:52
London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 11

Date:11 November 2022

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) is pleased to announce that at its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The resolutions were as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, and filed with the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/natioalstoragemechanism and are also available on the Company's website, www.city-group.com/london-finance-and-investment-group-plc.

All votes on the resolutions were held by poll vote to include all the votes of proxies received.

The total number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue is 31,207,479. Proxy appointments were received from holders of 1,031,641 ordinary shares (no votes were withheld) amounting to 3.31% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

On a poll vote taken at the meeting, the poll votes, including proxy votes (1,031,641) and votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting (14,076,953), were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
Number% of votes castNumberNumber
115,108,59410000
215,108,59410000
315,108,49499.991000
415,108,49499.991000
515,108,59410000
815,108,59410000
915,108,59410000
1015,108,59410000
1115,108,49499.991000
12*15,108,09499.995000

*Special Resolution

Resolutions 6 and 7, relating to the re-election of the Independent Directors, were carried on a poll: In accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.2 E(R), the re-election of each of the Independent Directors was approved by:

  1. the Company's Shareholders and
  2. the Company's Independent Shareholders.

The results of the voting by the Company's Shareholders were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
Number% of all votesNumberNumber
615,108,59410000
715,108,59410000

The results of the voting by the Company's Independent Shareholders were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
Number% of all votesNumberNumber
62,217,90014.6800
72,217,90014.6800

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting that do not constitute ordinary business have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/natioalstoragemechanism

Notes:

(a) The votes "for" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

(b) A vote "withheld" is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

LEI: 213800BV1J4DJE2SY849

Enquiries to:
London Finance & Investment Group PLC
020 7796 9060
© 2022 PR Newswire
