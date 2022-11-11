London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Result of AGM

Date:11 November 2022

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) is pleased to announce that at its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The resolutions were as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, and filed with the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/natioalstoragemechanism and are also available on the Company's website, www.city-group.com/london-finance-and-investment-group-plc.

All votes on the resolutions were held by poll vote to include all the votes of proxies received.

The total number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue is 31,207,479. Proxy appointments were received from holders of 1,031,641 ordinary shares (no votes were withheld) amounting to 3.31% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

On a poll vote taken at the meeting, the poll votes, including proxy votes (1,031,641) and votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting (14,076,953), were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Number % of votes cast Number Number 1 15,108,594 100 0 0 2 15,108,594 100 0 0 3 15,108,494 99.99 100 0 4 15,108,494 99.99 100 0 5 15,108,594 100 0 0 8 15,108,594 100 0 0 9 15,108,594 100 0 0 10 15,108,594 100 0 0 11 15,108,494 99.99 100 0 12* 15,108,094 99.99 500 0

*Special Resolution

Resolutions 6 and 7, relating to the re-election of the Independent Directors, were carried on a poll: In accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.2 E(R), the re-election of each of the Independent Directors was approved by:

the Company's Shareholders and the Company's Independent Shareholders.

The results of the voting by the Company's Shareholders were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Number % of all votes Number Number 6 15,108,594 100 0 0 7 15,108,594 100 0 0

The results of the voting by the Company's Independent Shareholders were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Number % of all votes Number Number 6 2,217,900 14.68 0 0 7 2,217,900 14.68 0 0

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting that do not constitute ordinary business have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/natioalstoragemechanism

Notes:

(a) The votes "for" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

(b) A vote "withheld" is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

LEI: 213800BV1J4DJE2SY849