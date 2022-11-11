Anzeige
Freitag, 11.11.2022
WKN: A0ETZY ISIN: GB00B0B9G855 Ticker-Symbol: 1XE 
Stuttgart
11.11.22
08:08 Uhr
0,358 Euro
+0,003
+0,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN SELECTION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN SELECTION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.11.2022 | 11:58
Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 11

Date: 11 November 2022

Western Selection PLC

("Western" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Western Selection PLC is pleased to announce that at its 2022 Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries to:
Western Selection PLC
020 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

James Caithie / Liam Murray

+44(0) 20 7213 0880

© 2022 PR Newswire
