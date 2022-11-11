Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM

Date: 11 November 2022

Western Selection PLC

("Western" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Western Selection PLC is pleased to announce that at its 2022 Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

