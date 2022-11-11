Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM
London, November 11
Date: 11 November 2022
Western Selection PLC
("Western" or "the Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Western Selection PLC is pleased to announce that at its 2022 Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|Enquiries to:
|Western Selection PLC
|020 7796 9060
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie / Liam Murray
+44(0) 20 7213 0880
