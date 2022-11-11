Yorkshire, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Staff at Watermans welcomed Lord Lieutenant to their headquarters today to celebrate receiving a Queens Award. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant Dame Hilary presented this award to Gail and Matt Waterman.

The award was won in April 2022 for Enterprise, International Trade. The Queen's Award is the highest UK business award to achieve for any business. To mark this fantastic achievement, the team held a celebratory event where they were presented with the queens award and had an official stroll by the King's representative Lord Lieutenant Dame Hilary.

For the team of 10 based in Rotherham, Yorkshire, it was a momentous occasion to be presented with a Queens Award for International Trade. A small team run by Gail Waterman, it's a great example of a successful part owned Black business striving for success. The business workforce is 99% female, championing women to be present in the workforce, no matter their gender.

His Majesty Lord Lieutenant says, "It's incredible to meet the team here at Watermans and present them this prestigious award. Their efforts and their business truly capture what the Queens Award means. This award is much sought-after for high achievers. Watermans have been recognised for being exceptional at International Trade.

The Queen's Award is an outstanding award for business. It was the last award to be awarded during Queen Elizabeth's reign."

Founders Matt and Gail Waterman said, "It's a huge honour to receive this award, We are very proud of this achievement; the business has been running for over 10 years and to receive this award on our 10th anniversary is a huge accomplishment for the brand. The UK's highest business award.

The award speaks for itself and our triumph, we are delighted to have everyone together to mark this special occasion."

Watermans was founded by Matt and Gail Waterman in 2012 who started selling their hair growth product, Grow Me shampoo, that now sells one every 30 seconds across the globe with figures being verified by the UK government, during the process for Queens Award 2022

