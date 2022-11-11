DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 162.5209

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6761878

CODE: MTIX LN

ISIN: LU1650491282

