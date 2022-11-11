DJ Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2022 / 11:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 144.2686

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 67096

CODE: JPXX LN

ISIN: LU1646359619

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 200416 EQS News ID: 1485651 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1485651&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2022 05:49 ET (10:49 GMT)