B2C2, the institutional digital asset pioneer, today announces that it has appointed Nicola White as Group CEO. Having been instrumental to the acquisition of B2C2 by SBI, Phillip Gillespie will step down as Group CEO to focus on a ventures role with SBI. The appointment is effective as of November 4 and follows a planned transition over the past three months.

Nicola was previously CEO, USA for B2C2, during which time she led the effort to expand B2C2's capabilities in electronic trading across spot and derivatives and has grown the US business to gain significant market share across institutional clients. Nicola joined B2C2 in 2021 from Citadel Securities, where she was global COO of fixed income. Prior to this, she was Global Head of Electronic Markets within the fixed income division at Morgan Stanley.

B2C2 also recently announced the appointment of Thomas Restout as EMEA CEO. Thomas joined B2C2 from Morgan Stanley, where he was latterly Global Head of Macro Electronic Trading. He has brought additional and complementary market knowledge, as well as risk management and product innovation expertise to B2C2.

Max Boonen, Co-Founder Director of B2C2 said: "I knew we made a strong hire when Nicola joined the New Jersey office in 2021. Earlier this year I supported her promotion within B2C2's leadership. The next twelve months in the crypto market will not be for the faint of heart and I am glad to have Nicola with us as we embark on an aggressive effort of market share expansion."

Nicola White, Group CEO, B2C2 said: "I am honored and excited to be appointed to the role of Group CEO at this time of significant growth for the firm. We wish Philip success in his role with SBI. While we are experiencing volatile times in the crypto market, our firm has continued to provide critical, deep liquidity to our clients. B2C2's role as a pioneer that creates a sustainable ecosystem, is to support our clients and the market as a whole, with dependable liquidity and robust risk management. Despite the current stresses the market is experiencing, in the future the crypto market will emerge stronger, and I'm looking forward to working with Thomas and my outstanding team as we drive the industry forward."

About B2C2

More than just a liquidity provider, B2C2 is a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future. The firm has unlocked institutional access to crypto by providing reliable liquidity across market conditions. B2C2's success is built on crypto native technology and continuous product innovation, making it the partner of choice for diverse institutions globally. Founded in 2015 and majority owned by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.

B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member. B2C2 is a registered trademark.

