Freitag, 11.11.2022
PR Newswire
11.11.2022 | 12:52
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l Ceramic Fair kicks off in E. China's Jingdezhen City to attract exhibitors worldwide

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair kicked off on Tuesday at Ceramic Expo City in Jingdezhen of east China'sJiangxi Province.

This year's event features 13 main activities and 27 supporting activities, and has invited guests and business groups from more than 40 countries and regions including Germany, France, Britain, Russia, Italy, Japan and South Korea as well as over 2,000 enterprises to participate in the event online and offline to experience the charm of the world-famous "porcelain capital".

More than 300 exhibitors have participated in the ceramic fair, with the number increasing by 44 percent year on year while the number of global well-known brands during the event has exceeded 40 compared with the eight last year. The event has also attracted more than 3,000 purchasing groups at home and abroad for trade consultation.

At the opening ceremony of the event, a video clip was played to demonstrate the achievements of the three-year construction of the city's ceramic culture inheritance and innovation pilot zone.