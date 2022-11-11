Anzeige
11.11.2022
Far East Hospitality: The Outpost Hotel, Sentosa's Trendy Getaway For Adults, Relaunches With Experiences Both In The Hotel And Beyond

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outpost Hotel Sentosa (TOH) by Far East Hospitality is officially reopening today.

To give guests a holistic experience, TOH has introduced the Outpost Xperience and launched the new Coast-to-Coast Package. TOH has partnered with leading lifestyle F&B group, 1-Group, to unveil Sentosa's latest rooftop destination, 1-Altitude Coast.

Outpost Xperience

Outpost Xperience comprises of exclusive privileges, inclusive of access to the rooftop infinity Sky Pool and discounts at F&B establishments and attractions.

Outpost Xperience also offers recreational experiences led by experts, inclusive of workshops and fitness classes.

Coast-to-Coast Package

The Coast-to-Coast Package offers a rewarding adventure for two persons to explore Sentosa from the land, sea, or skies.

Choice of one:

  • Land: Sentosa coastal tandem bike trail with picnic
  • Sea: 60-min Maritime Heritage (Southern Islands) Adventure RHIB Ride
  • Sky: Cable car sky dining

Priced from $988++, package includes a 3D2N stay in a Deluxe Room and the following:

  • Daily breakfast
  • Full access to Outpost Xperience
  • Minibar customisation
  • Beach Club Hopper: $100 voucher for Bikini Bar, Coastes and Ola Beach Club
  • Up to 25% discount off Sentosa attractions and F&B outlets

Wine And Dine From Sunrise To Sunset

Guests can head up to the roof for Latin-Mediterranean cuisine at the all-day dining bistro, Sol & Ora, or enjoy signature cocktails alongside contemporary Asian dishes at 1-Altitude Coast Day Club.

Partygoers will love 1-Altitude Coast Day Club, where they can take a dip in the pool overlooking the Singapore Straits.

Meetings and Weddings at The Outpost Hotel Sentosa

With a minimum age requirement of 16, TOH creates a conducive environment for adults, whether for tying the knot or a business meeting.

The Meet in Style Package caters to corporate events, inclusive of a room stay and access to Outpost Xperience.

The Wedding Promotion offers couples looking for a gorgeous venue for their special day in 2023 exclusive perks and discounts.

Booking link: https://www.theoutposthotel.com.sg/en/Deals/Coast-to-Coast-Package

More information at: https://www.theoutposthotel.com.sg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-outpost-hotel-sentosas-trendy-getaway-for-adults-relaunches-with-experiences-both-in-the-hotel-and-beyond-301675541.html

