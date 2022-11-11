Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of equity rights (TO1) in Arctic Blue Beverages AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (575/22)

The trading in the equity rights (TO1) in Arctic Blue Beverages AB has ceased, and the instruments will be delisted with immediate effect. Please note that the trading has been halted and will not be resumed. Short name: ARCTIC TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017770035 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 256379 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.