Freitag, 11.11.2022
Last Call!? Ganz große News imminent… Heute noch handeln?
WKN: A3DMU0 ISIN: SE0017769136 Ticker-Symbol: U5L 
Frankfurt
11.11.22
09:16 Uhr
0,085 Euro
-0,009
-9,57 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.11.2022 | 13:41
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of equity rights (TO1) in Arctic Blue Beverages AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (575/22)

The trading in the equity rights (TO1) in Arctic Blue Beverages AB has ceased,
and the instruments will be delisted with immediate effect. 

Please note that the trading has been halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   ARCTIC TO1 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017770035
----------------------------
Order book ID: 256379   
----------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
