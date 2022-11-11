Shenzhen Daily: Innovation contest holds French finals

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Shenzhen Daily:

An online shopping platform where you can visit different brick-and-mortar stores across the globe, a system that can filter 99.9% of PM2.5 particulates, and a company that recycles ocean products such as shells and turn them into new products to better protect the environment.

These are some of the projects presented at the finals of the French contest of the sixth China (Shenzhen) Innovation and Entrepreneurship International Competition, which was held on Nov. 8 at the Guangming Science City Exhibition Center in Guangming District, together with an online subvenue in Paris, France.

The international innovation contest has been held for six years, and it was the first time it had set up a contest in Paris. A total of 21 teams presented their projects at the contest, competing for one first prize, two second prizes and three third prizes.

A project titled "The Industrialization of Intelligent Thermo-Control Laser Soldering Equipment" claimed the first prize. It aims to meet an urgent need for high-quality soldering and welding work in the integrated circuit industry, according to an introduction to the project.

"The China (Shenzhen) Innovation and Entrepreneurship International Competition has been growing its global influence in recent years with a continually expanding scale and consistent achievements in innovation and entrepreneurship," said Lu Rongkai, a counselor from the Embassy of China in France, who attended the finals' opening ceremony at the Paris subvenue.

"The new Paris contest, an addition to the other nine global contests, is a testament to France's conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, and the cooperation potential between China and France in terms of innovation and entrepreneurship," Lu added.

According to Zhou Baixin, vice head of the Guangming District Government, the district hopes to accelerate the exchanges and cooperation between Guangming and French tech companies and research institutions through the competition and provide a platform for global innovation talents to introduce themselves, and exchange and collaborate with others, which will hopefully support Guangming Science City to build itself into a world-class science hub.

Source: Shenzhen Daily

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/cd1VVQqI5SIxpBA_XpXeyg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovation-contest-holds-french-finals-301675555.html