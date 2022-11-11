China's DAH Solar offers four versions of its new panels, with power outputs ranging from 540 W to 555 W and efficiency ratings from 20.89% to 21.48%. The modules are reportedly ideal for steel rooftops with small installation angles.DAH Solar's new DHM-72X10/FS(BW) solar modules have an open-circuit voltage between 49.8 V and 50.4 V. The short-circuit current is between 13.66 A and 13.84 A, with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. The Chinese module manufacturer said the new modules measure 2,279 mm x 1,134 mm x 32 mm and weigh 29 kg. They feature 3.2 mm anti-reflective glass and an IP68 enclosure, ...

