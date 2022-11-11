easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 11-Nov-2022 / 12:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 November 2022

On 11 November 2022 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 10 November 2022 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2 /7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.

The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to GBP150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased Price Ella Bennett 39 GBP3.81 Maaike de Bie 39 GBP3.81 Stuart Birrell 39 GBP3.81 Kenton Jarvis 40 GBP3.81 Garry Wilson 39 GBP3.81

Institutional investors and analysts:

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Ella Bennett 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Ella Bennett by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Partnership shares GBP GBP3.81 39

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 39

-- Price GBP GBP3.81

e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-10

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Maaike de Bie 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Maaike de Bie by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Partnership shares GBP GBP3.81 39

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 39

-- Price GBP GBP3.81

e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-10

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Stuart Birrell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Data & Information Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Stuart Birrell by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Partnership shares GBP GBP3.81 39

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 39

-- Price GBP GBP3.81

e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-10

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Kenton Jarvis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Partnership shares GBP GBP3.81 40

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 40

-- Price GBP GBP3.81

e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-10

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Garry Wilson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO easyJet Holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Partnership shares GBP GBP3.81 39

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 39

-- Price GBP GBP3.81

e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-10

f) Place of the transaction XLON

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 Sequence No.: 200472 EQS News ID: 1485811 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1485811&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2022 07:50 ET (12:50 GMT)