Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Poloniex, a global crypto exchange, has optimized the fee structure for USDT-collateralized perpetual contracts to provide customers with the lowest fees in the entire industry.

Poloniex now offers the lowest futures trading fees in the industry.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8713/143929_polo1en.jpg

Starting today, the Maker and Taker fee rates for trading USDT-collateralized perpetual contracts on Poloniex are 0.01% and 0.04% respectively, and the changes apply to all customers regardless of their trade volume. Besides, from November 11 - 24, 2022 (UTC), the VIP thresholds were also lowered by up to 50%.

Moreover, a new fee structure for futures traders will be carried out with an effective date of November 24 to narrow gaps between different VIP levels. VIPs will enjoy more discounts and privileges based on their levels. The new fee structure will reduce thresholds for reaching specific levels with an ultimate goal to build a fairer trading environment.

Poloniex will also launch a "VIP+1" campaign. The VIP level that users have on other exchanges will be moved to one level up on Poloniex. For example, if one is entitled to VIP1 at another platform, Poloniex will grant the user a status of VIP2 instead. For more information, please visit https://support.poloniex.com/hc/en-us/articles/10106329839767.

About Poloniex

Founded in January 2014, Poloniex is a global cryptocurrency exchange to support spot and futures trading as well as leveraged tokens. With a world-class trading platform, Poloniex received funding from H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, in 2019 to widen its international customer base. Poloniex now provides services in over 100 countries and regions, in various languages. In 2022, Poloniex launched its new trading system with higher speed, stability, and usability. Joining hands with TRON, which was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica with TRX granted statutory status as legal tender in the country, Poloniex will continuously connect users to the power of cryptocurrency.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Telegram | Facebook | Instagram

Media Contact

Sana Fong

sana.fong@poloniex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143929