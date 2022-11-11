Financialnewsmedia.com: Global Ad Fraud Detection Market Projected To Reach $9.4 Billion By 2031

PALM BEACH, Fla, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Experts say that over the next coming years the Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market will register a magnificent spike in CAGR and in terms of revenue. Digital ad fraud is a deliberate, malicious activity that manipulates ad content delivery and prevents its serving to the targeted audience. One of its major weapons is bots. Digital ad scams operate on multiple levels. It can manipulate traffic and work with more sophisticated things, such as impressions, conversions, and full-on imitation of user activity. Ad fraud detection tools allow users to prevent fraud on a real-time basis through customizable rulesets. Ad fraud detection tool delivers fraud alarms based on deterministic and probabilistic data analysis. These tools deliver superior features and benefits to counter website and mobile app-install fraudulent activity. Further, there were five major types of ad fraud prevention, including signature-based, anomaly-based, credential-based, honeypot-based, and IP blocking. According to a new research study by Global Insight Services, the ad fraud detection tools market is expected to grow rapidly over the next 10 years to reach a value of more than US$ 9.4 billion by 2031. The report said: "With the rising number of internet users, the demand for digital advertising is growing due to multiple digital advertising platforms. Digital advertising is now more personalized, sophisticated, and relevant. Consumers spend a huge amount of time online nowadays, and digital advertising offers an effective way to reach multi-device and multi-channel consumers. Marketers are also able to target more consumers with laser-focused precision with digital advertising. Brands are no longer limited to demographics and firmographics but can target the audience most likely to purchase based on thousands of personality, lifestyle, behaviors, and purchase intent segmentation variables." Active companies in the markets this week include Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET), SentinelOne (NYSE: S), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA).

Global Insight concluded: "The benefits of digital advertisement lead to increased digital advertising fraud and have caused many revenue losses for companies. Moreover, fraudsters continuously develop technologies to cheat the ecosystem, whereas tech companies are constantly evolving to find ways to stop these fraudsters. Therefore, to prevent such ad frauds from happening with brands and advertisers, companies provide comprehensive solutions for digital ad frauds. The solution uses complex algorithms to monitor surface and dark web spaces actively. It then uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to convert them into meaningful and actionable reports helping brand custodians and community owners to safeguard from any potential harm to the identity and privacy of their community members. Therefore, with the rising digital advertisements, digital ad fraudulent activities are growing, which drives the demand for ad fraud detection tools globally."

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) BREAKING NEWS:Safe-T Group: NetNut's Network Doubles Usage Volume Within 1 Month with More Than 36 Billion Requests Processed - Enterprise privacy business turns profitable and marks three record revenue months- Safe-T Group Ltd. (TASE: SFET) ("Safe-T" or the "Company"), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced a surge in NetNut Ltd., the Company's subsidiary and enterprise privacy network ("NetNut"), that doubled its usage volume and processed over 36 billion customer's requests. The sharp increase in volume is a result of the onboarding of several strategic customers, as well as the expansion of NetNut's network and its ability to process record breaking amounts of requests.

In addition, NetNut achieved three record revenue months, transitioning the business to profitability. The recent growth in revenues is attributed to an increase in activity with major customers in the Counter Ad-Fraud market.

"NetNut's robust network is one of the strongest and most reliable in the market. The scalable infrastructure we redesigned in the past few months, enables us to meet growing demands and continue to scale as we expand with our partners and customers. The latest spike in usage and its ability to handle an over 100% increase in traffic loads within a short period of time, is a vote of confidence for its ability to scale the client's businesses without affecting their performance," stated Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T. "Having a network that supports vast amounts of requests and generates record revenues is something we are very proud of. It is our goal to continue to grow our customer base by utilizing our well-established platform".

Safe-T's enterprise privacy unit, NetNut, provides businesses with the ability to gather mass amounts of public web data fast. The Company has invested significant resources in re-designing its network architecture in recent months.CONTINUED… Read the Safe-T Group full press release by going to: https://safetgroup.com/press-releases/

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, was recently recognized in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for Managed Services for its Vigilance MDR. This achievement follows three consecutive years of top performance in MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise valuations and MITRE ATT&CK Deception evaluation. SentinelOne is the only XDR vendor to participate in every MITRE evaluation spanning EDR, Identity/Deception, and now MDR - and consistently deliver top results. Integrated within Singularity XDR, SentinelOne is fully committed to MITRE's frameworks as the de facto language of cybersecurity, supporting organizations in programmatic risk reduction.

The MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for Managed Services evaluated vendors' ability to analyze and describe adversary behavior from OilRig, also known as APT 34. The evaluation highlighted the importance of MDR services in providing faster threat mitigation to reduce attacker dwell time, showcasing SentinelOne Vigilance MDR's.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, recently announced its results in the first-ever MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations for security service providers. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform achieved 99% detection coverage of adversary behavior (reporting 75 of the 76 adversary techniques) out of the 16 vendors evaluated.

This inaugural round of MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations tested vendors by emulating the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) of OilRig (also known as HELIX KITTEN), the adversary group with operations aligned to the strategic objectives of the Iranian government. Vendors were asked to accurately identify malicious activity and associate it to the adversary and corresponding steps in the MITRE ATT&CK framework. Unique to the evaluation, MITRE employed a closed book version of adversary emulation, whereby vendors did not know the adversary until after the execution was complete.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, recently announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We achieved an important milestone in the third quarter, surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue for the first time. The opportunity we have in front of us is enormous. Even with this achievement, we've penetrated less than 1 percent of our identified market for the products we have available today," said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. "This milestone is a testament to our enormous market opportunity, our ability to land and expand our largest enterprise customers, and the durability of our subscription-based revenue model. Now, we're focused on the path to organically achieve $5 billion in annualized revenue in 5 years, and we're confident we have the products already in-market to get us there."

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, recently at Oktane22, unveiled Okta Customer Identity Cloud, an easy-to-implement and customizable customer identity solution that helps organizations resolve the tension between security, privacy, and user experience for their customers. Two differentiated use cases for Consumer Apps and SaaS Apps, and several product innovations for modern app builders make it possible to accelerate growth with a better user experience, reduced risk, and greater developer productivity. Okta Customer Identity Cloud is Auth0 technology, and reinforces Okta's commitment to free everyone to safely access any technology, so customers can focus on innovation.

It's been more than a decade since tech investor Marc Andreesen wrote that "software is eating the world." Now digital business is just business. The Covid-19 pandemic only accelerated this trend, forcing companies in every industry to move their applications to the cloud and deliver services online. Today, new app downloads have reached 230 billion and the average organization deploys 89 apps, with as many as 187 apps for larger companies. The next big challenge is allowing people to securely move between technologies with fewer passwords while easing the integration burden on developers. All of this is underpinned by a customer identity solution that is easy to implement and extend for any digital experience.

