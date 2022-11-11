MDB Capital Holdings Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Offering and Listing on Nasdaq

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / MDB Capital Holdings, LLC ("MDB"), a privately-held public venture platform with the objective of growing the public venture marketplace and optimizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed "best efforts" offering of up to $10 million of its LLC member interests, denominated as class A common shares. MDB has applied to list its class A common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "MDBH."

Digital Offering, LLC will be acting as the lead managing selling agent and book runner for the proposed offering.

A copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement, when available, may be obtained by visiting the SEC website or by emailing MDB's Investor Relations department at IR@mdb.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB believes the natural next step is to become a public entity and attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets. MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures') and Patentvest, Inc., and a majority-owned company that is also a partner company, Invizyne Technologies, Inc.. MDB is also in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures, an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer, to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance its investment banking services to both issuers and investors. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contacts

IR@mdb.com

SOURCE: MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/725187/MDB-Capital-Holdings-Announces-Filing-of-Registration-Statement-for-Proposed-Offering-and-Listing-on-Nasdaq