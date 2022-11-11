Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Last Call!? Ganz große News imminent… Heute noch handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2022 | 15:28
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Treadwell Therapeutics Announces A Presentation at the 2022 SITC Annual Meeting Featuring a Clinical Trial Update on CFI-402411, a First-in-Class HPK1 inhibitor

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadwell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines cancer, today announced a presentation for CFI-402411, an oral, first-in-class inhibitor of Hematopoietic Progenitor Kinase 1 (HPK1), a negative regulator of immune cell activation, at the 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting being held virtually and in-person from November 8-12, 2022 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA. This presentation will provide an interim update from the ongoing TWT-101, a Treadwell-sponsored, first in human study of CFI-402411 in advanced solid tumors.

"Inhibition of HPK1 with CFI-402411 could represent a safe and effective means to stimulate anti-tumor immunity. We continue to observe good tolerability and emerging signs of clinical activity, including in patients that have failed anti-PD1 therapy" said Dr. Omid Hamid, Chief of Research/ Immuno-Oncology at The Angeles Clinic & Research Institute, a Cedars-Sinai affiliate, Los Angeles, California.

"We are encouraged by the emerging clinical profile of CFI-402411," said Dr. Michael Tusche, co-Chief Executive Officer at Treadwell Therapeutics. "We hope to define the Recommended Phase 2 dose for the molecule in the near term, and are excited about the next stage of development for CFI-402411 both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint blockade."

2022 SITC Poster Presentations and Details:

TWT-101: A First-In-Clinic, Phase 1/2 Study Of CFI-402411, a Hematopoietic Progenitor Kinase-1 (HPK1) Inhibitor, as a Single Agent and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Subjects With Advanced Solid Malignancies
Publication Number: 750
Poster Hall
Date and Time: November 11, 2022, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm

In the presentation titled, "TWT-101: A First In-human, Phase 1/2 Study of CFI-402411, Hematopoietic Progenitor Kinase-1 (HPK1) Inhibitor, as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab in subjects with advanced solid malignancies," CFI-402411 demonstrated a clinically manageable safety profile at doses up to 560 mg QD with exposures increasing proportionately with dose. In the efficacy evaluable population (N=31), 2 patients achieved partial response as best response. Both of responses were in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) patients previously treated with pembrolizumab. One patient was treated as a monotherapy (400 mg) and the other treated in combination (60 mg + pembrolizumab) with 36% and 81% reduction in target lesions, respectively. Nine patients had best response as stable disease and stayed on study for at least 4 cycles. The most common treatment emergent toxicities of any grade, which occurred in greater than 10% of patients, were diarrhea (61%), fatigue (39%), nausea (33%), decreased appetite (30%), vomiting (26%), dehydration (17%), ALT increase (15%). dyspepsia (15%) and back pain (11%).

About CFI-402411

CFI-402411 is a highly potent inhibitor of HPK1, which in preclinical studies has been shown to have an immune-activating effects including the alleviation of inhibition of T cell receptors (TCR), disruption of abnormal cytokine expression, alteration of the tumor immunosuppressive environment through effector cells (i.e. Regulatory T cells or Treg), and potent anti-leukemic effects in several mouse models.

About TWT-101

TWT-101 is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CFI-402411 in advanced solid malignancies. The study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of CFI-402411, as well as to determine optimal dosing as a monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD1 antibody, pembrolizumab. The trial could enroll up to 170 patients at up to 15 sites in North America and Asia. It will involve 5 arms including monotherapy and combination dose escalation and expansion in a variety of tumor types, as well as biomarker backfills

About Treadwell Therapeutics

Treadwell Therapeutics is a science driven, clinical-stage multi-modality oncology company. The company is developing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to address unmet needs in patients with cancer. The Company's robust, internally developed pipeline includes a first-in-class PLK4 kinase inhibitor, CFI-400945 and a best-in-class TTK inhibitor, CFI-402257, and CFI-402411. Treadwell also has a rapidly advancing pre-clinical pipeline with multiple biologic and next generation TCR based autologous cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.treadwelltx.com.

Contact
Investors:
Jantzen Kwan
Investor Relations
ir@treadwelltx.com

General inquiries:
info@treadwelltx.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/treadwell-therapeutics-announces-a-presentation-at-the-2022-sitc-annual-meeting-featuring-a-clinical-trial-update-on-cfi-402411-a-first-in-class-hpk1-inhibitor-301675624.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.