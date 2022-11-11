Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, Dallas/Fort Worth's largest pop culture and collectible toy store is to be named the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks.

Fanboys Marketplace has entered into a partnership with the Dallas Mavericks to be named the Official Toy Store of the Mavs. Fanboys will also be the presenting partnership of My First Mavericks Game which is presented at each Dallas Mavericks home game.

2022 has brought exponential growth to the popular retailer. In this year's third quarter Fanboys Marketplace opened up three additional Fanboys locations in the DFW metroplex: Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, and their latest store at The Parks Mall in Arlington. Fanboys is looking forward to adding Mavericks Fans to their growing community.

"We are excited to be partnering with the Dallas Mavericks and reaching new heights with them as we expand our community," said Mike Rogers, Fanboys Marketplace owner.

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to their new location: 6912 Ridgmar Meadow Rd. in Fort Worth, Texas.

Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

