MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 11
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 10 November 2022 was 327.28p (ex income) 329.56p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
11 November 2022
