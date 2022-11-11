TBEA said it expects to produce 120,000 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon this year and 250,000 MT in 2023, while Daqo has revealed plans for a $700 million share buyback program.TBEA said this week that it expects to produce around 120,000 MT of polysilicon in 2022, up 53.5% year on year. It said it expects to produce up to 250,000 MT next year. In the third quarter, it signed several long-term polysilicon supply agreements with Chinese manufacturers such as Shuangliang and JinkoSolar, for 690,000 MT of capacity in total. Its polysilicon production costs currently stand at roughly CNY 62 ($8.73)/kg. ...

