Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Last Call!? Ganz große News imminent… Heute noch handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2022 | 17:41
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camposol SA: Link Correction: Camposol Holding PLC Invitation to Conference Call with CEO, Jose Antonio Gomez - Bazan

Camposol Holding PLC will host a conference call in order to adress Moody's rating downgrade on Friday, November 11, at 13:00 (GMT -5). The call will be conducted by our CEO, Jose Antonio Gomez - Bazan. Use the following link to register and participate in the call:

Participant Registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId36439fbf1cf4e43b55a978656aead76

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their configurations minutes before the conference call begins.

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. We have operations in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, commercial offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, a corporate office in Costa Rica, and trusted relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes, and mandarins, among others.

CAMPOSOL is a company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others, as well as compliance with the legislation of the country of destination. CAMPOSOL is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.