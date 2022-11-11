Stadt Qingdao: Qingdao has Built Itself into a Pioneer City with Modern Industries and Continuously Enhanced its Economy, Innovation and Competitiveness

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Qingdao's "Five-Year Plan for Building a Pioneer City with Modern Industries (2022-2026)", Qingdao will focus on accelerating the construction of modern industrial system, integrating development of digital transformation, industrial ecological cultivation and construction, and cleanness, safety, energy-saving and efficiency "Four at the Forefront" by building "industrial cultivation highland, digital empowerment model, collaborative development benchmark, and green and low-carbon pioneer". Qingdao strives to increase the proportion of manufacturing added value in regional GDP to more than 30%, and the added value of productive services to 62% of the added value of service industry by 2026; The added value of the core industries of the digital economy shall account for 12% of the regional GDP, and the penetration rate of industrial Internet platforms shall reach 50%.

At present, focusing on the goal of building a pioneer city with modern industries, Qingdao is making all-round efforts. Both in terms of industrial structure and the underlying logic of industrial development are undergoing earth-shaking changes. On September 22, the "Several Policies on Qingdao Virtual Reality Industrial Park Development" were officially released at the 2022 International Virtual Reality Innovation Conference. According to the policies, Qingdao municipal and district finances will allocate more than 1.2 billion yuan in the next three years to support the construction of Qingdao virtual reality industrial park and enterprise cultivation, so as to accelerate the pooling of industrial resources and help Qingdao build a domestic first-class, globally competitive R&D and manufacturing highland of the virtual reality industry.

Data-driven manufacturing is changing the development logic of the manufacturing industry and becoming a new driving force leading the future development of the manufacturing industry. At the end of September, the first functional module of the first phase of the Project National Industrial Internet Big Data Shandong Branch - the digital transformation service platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, was launched for trial operation. The platform provides policy services, digital factories, small enterprises on the cloud, industrial services and other functions, whereby more than 90% of the services will be provided to enterprises without any charges, helping small and medium-sized industrial enterprises in Qingdao and Shandong Province to accelerate its pace of digital transformation.

Qingdao vigorously promotes the transformation of enterprise industrial Internet, implements special actions for digital empowerment in key areas, accelerates the construction of new information and communication infrastructures such as 5G networks, gigabit optical fiber networks, and data centers, and supports the development of "double-crossed" platforms represented by COSMOPlat, as well as platforms in specific industries and industrial Internet demonstration parks, to create a good environment for the digital transformation of enterprises.

