PR Newswire
11.11.2022 | 18:52
32,000 World Cup Player & Team NFTs released by Basement Sports

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basement Sports, a mixed reality gaming company, is dropping 32,000 unique Country & Player NFTs (1,000 for each of the 32 qualifying teams) on Day 1 of the 2022 World Cup. The minting - which costs $25 per player - will happen through the Basement Sports app where users get to choose and showcase these unique avatars on social media and use them in actual soccer gameplay within the app. Gamers can also livestream and earn reward points called Kidcoin when using NFT Teams.