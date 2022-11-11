

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market climbed higher after opening somewhat flat Friday morning, but kept paring gains subsequently and then slipped into the red around mid afternoon before edging up to end the session with a small gain.



The benchmark SMI, which rose to 11,252.16, ended the session at 11,127.15, up 6.66 points or 0.06%. The index touched a low of 11,087.91.



Richemont shares soared nearly 11% after the luxury goods group struck an upbeat tone after reporting higher half-year sales.



Partners Group climbed more than 7%. Logitech, Sika, Credit Suisse, Alcon and UBS Group gained 3 to 5%.



Givaudan ended nearly 3% up. Geberit a2.7% and Swiss Re climbed 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively.



Novartis drifted down 4% and Swisscom ended 2.7% down. Zurich Insurance Group, Nestle and Roche Holding also ended sharply lower.



Zur Rose zoomed more than 14%. VAT Group gained nearly 6.5%, while Tecan Group, Straumann Holding, Schindler Ps, Bachem Holding, AMS, Swatch Group, Schindler Holding, Dufry and Julius Baer gained 3 to 5.2%.



Galenica Sante ended 5.5% down. Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Prime Site and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 1.3 to 1.7%.



