Freitag, 11.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Last Call!? Ganz große News imminent… Heute noch handeln?
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, November 11

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

11 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 11 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 70,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 367.3783 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 369 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 365.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,666,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,424,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 11 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
415368.00 08:31:2300062092013TRLO0LSE
1577368.00 08:31:2300062092012TRLO0LSE
2071368.00 08:31:2300062092011TRLO0LSE
2391368.50 08:34:0100062092314TRLO0LSE
889368.00 08:50:1200062093743TRLO0LSE
1558368.00 08:50:1200062093742TRLO0LSE
1124367.50 08:55:5700062094267TRLO0LSE
863367.50 08:55:5700062094266TRLO0LSE
549366.50 09:31:2700062097593TRLO0LSE
1846366.50 09:31:2700062097592TRLO0LSE
1804366.50 10:09:0200062101277TRLO0LSE
316366.50 10:09:0200062101276TRLO0LSE
14367.00 11:26:1700062107576TRLO0LSE
15367.00 11:26:1700062107575TRLO0LSE
2408367.00 11:28:2900062107776TRLO0LSE
2140367.00 11:28:2900062107775TRLO0LSE
1127367.00 11:35:0100062108362TRLO0LSE
856367.00 11:35:0100062108361TRLO0LSE
503366.50 12:09:5600062110546TRLO0LSE
1478366.50 12:09:5600062110545TRLO0LSE
42367.50 13:12:4200062114451TRLO0LSE
455367.50 13:12:4200062114454TRLO0LSE
195367.50 13:12:4200062114453TRLO0LSE
876367.50 13:12:4200062114452TRLO0LSE
212366.50 13:32:2500062115592TRLO0LSE
1000366.50 13:32:2500062115591TRLO0LSE
1072366.50 13:32:2500062115590TRLO0LSE
928366.50 13:32:2500062115589TRLO0LSE
1091366.50 13:32:2500062115588TRLO0LSE
622365.50 13:50:0300062117040TRLO0LSE
149368.00 14:05:5000062118456TRLO0LSE
431368.00 14:05:5000062118455TRLO0LSE
184368.00 14:05:5000062118454TRLO0LSE
815368.00 14:05:5000062118453TRLO0LSE
177368.00 14:07:1000062118630TRLO0LSE
413368.00 14:07:1000062118629TRLO0LSE
804368.00 14:07:1000062118628TRLO0LSE
446368.00 14:07:1000062118627TRLO0LSE
455368.00 14:07:1000062118626TRLO0LSE
2140368.00 14:10:5000062118922TRLO0LSE
853368.00 14:10:5000062118921TRLO0LSE
187368.00 14:10:5000062118920TRLO0LSE
438368.00 14:10:5000062118919TRLO0LSE
848368.00 14:10:5000062118918TRLO0LSE
2173367.00 14:20:0200062119941TRLO0LSE
890367.00 14:20:0200062119943TRLO0LSE
446367.00 14:20:0200062119942TRLO0LSE
1991366.50 14:45:0300062122457TRLO0LSE
458366.50 14:45:0300062122456TRLO0LSE
1587366.50 14:45:0300062122455TRLO0LSE
746366.50 14:45:0300062122458TRLO0LSE
1660366.50 14:45:0300062122459TRLO0LSE
2225368.00 15:14:4900062125603TRLO0LSE
67368.50 15:22:2100062126279TRLO0LSE
110368.50 15:22:2100062126280TRLO0LSE
182368.50 15:22:2100062126281TRLO0LSE
2167368.50 15:23:3000062126421TRLO0LSE
222369.00 15:29:1000062126854TRLO0LSE
113369.00 15:29:1000062126855TRLO0LSE
24369.00 15:29:1000062126856TRLO0LSE
538369.00 15:29:1000062126857TRLO0LSE
456369.00 15:29:1000062126858TRLO0LSE
2198368.50 15:29:4800062126894TRLO0LSE
372368.50 15:31:4300062127107TRLO0LSE
528368.50 15:31:4300062127106TRLO0LSE
1773368.00 15:39:4300062127848TRLO0LSE
116368.00 15:39:4300062127847TRLO0LSE
671368.00 15:39:4300062127849TRLO0LSE
800368.00 15:43:4300062128253TRLO0LSE
628368.00 15:43:4300062128252TRLO0LSE
856367.50 15:46:1400062128476TRLO0LSE
570367.50 15:46:1400062128475TRLO0LSE
2155367.00 15:52:5300062129162TRLO0LSE
270366.50 16:00:1400062129965TRLO0LSE
101366.50 16:00:1400062129964TRLO0LSE
223366.50 16:00:1400062129963TRLO0LSE
150366.50 16:00:1400062129962TRLO0LSE
623366.50 16:00:1400062129961TRLO0LSE
119366.50 16:10:3700062130968TRLO0LSE
489366.50 16:10:3700062130967TRLO0LSE
35366.50 16:10:3700062130966TRLO0LSE
127366.50 16:13:3200062131180TRLO0LSE
1292366.50 16:21:0200062132135TRLO0LSE
500366.50 16:22:2200062132282TRLO0LSE
189366.50 16:22:2200062132281TRLO0LSE
383366.50 16:22:2700062132311TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

