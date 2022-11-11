Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

11 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 11 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 70,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 367.3783 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 369 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 365.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,666,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,424,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 11 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 415 368.00 08:31:23 00062092013TRLO0 LSE 1577 368.00 08:31:23 00062092012TRLO0 LSE 2071 368.00 08:31:23 00062092011TRLO0 LSE 2391 368.50 08:34:01 00062092314TRLO0 LSE 889 368.00 08:50:12 00062093743TRLO0 LSE 1558 368.00 08:50:12 00062093742TRLO0 LSE 1124 367.50 08:55:57 00062094267TRLO0 LSE 863 367.50 08:55:57 00062094266TRLO0 LSE 549 366.50 09:31:27 00062097593TRLO0 LSE 1846 366.50 09:31:27 00062097592TRLO0 LSE 1804 366.50 10:09:02 00062101277TRLO0 LSE 316 366.50 10:09:02 00062101276TRLO0 LSE 14 367.00 11:26:17 00062107576TRLO0 LSE 15 367.00 11:26:17 00062107575TRLO0 LSE 2408 367.00 11:28:29 00062107776TRLO0 LSE 2140 367.00 11:28:29 00062107775TRLO0 LSE 1127 367.00 11:35:01 00062108362TRLO0 LSE 856 367.00 11:35:01 00062108361TRLO0 LSE 503 366.50 12:09:56 00062110546TRLO0 LSE 1478 366.50 12:09:56 00062110545TRLO0 LSE 42 367.50 13:12:42 00062114451TRLO0 LSE 455 367.50 13:12:42 00062114454TRLO0 LSE 195 367.50 13:12:42 00062114453TRLO0 LSE 876 367.50 13:12:42 00062114452TRLO0 LSE 212 366.50 13:32:25 00062115592TRLO0 LSE 1000 366.50 13:32:25 00062115591TRLO0 LSE 1072 366.50 13:32:25 00062115590TRLO0 LSE 928 366.50 13:32:25 00062115589TRLO0 LSE 1091 366.50 13:32:25 00062115588TRLO0 LSE 622 365.50 13:50:03 00062117040TRLO0 LSE 149 368.00 14:05:50 00062118456TRLO0 LSE 431 368.00 14:05:50 00062118455TRLO0 LSE 184 368.00 14:05:50 00062118454TRLO0 LSE 815 368.00 14:05:50 00062118453TRLO0 LSE 177 368.00 14:07:10 00062118630TRLO0 LSE 413 368.00 14:07:10 00062118629TRLO0 LSE 804 368.00 14:07:10 00062118628TRLO0 LSE 446 368.00 14:07:10 00062118627TRLO0 LSE 455 368.00 14:07:10 00062118626TRLO0 LSE 2140 368.00 14:10:50 00062118922TRLO0 LSE 853 368.00 14:10:50 00062118921TRLO0 LSE 187 368.00 14:10:50 00062118920TRLO0 LSE 438 368.00 14:10:50 00062118919TRLO0 LSE 848 368.00 14:10:50 00062118918TRLO0 LSE 2173 367.00 14:20:02 00062119941TRLO0 LSE 890 367.00 14:20:02 00062119943TRLO0 LSE 446 367.00 14:20:02 00062119942TRLO0 LSE 1991 366.50 14:45:03 00062122457TRLO0 LSE 458 366.50 14:45:03 00062122456TRLO0 LSE 1587 366.50 14:45:03 00062122455TRLO0 LSE 746 366.50 14:45:03 00062122458TRLO0 LSE 1660 366.50 14:45:03 00062122459TRLO0 LSE 2225 368.00 15:14:49 00062125603TRLO0 LSE 67 368.50 15:22:21 00062126279TRLO0 LSE 110 368.50 15:22:21 00062126280TRLO0 LSE 182 368.50 15:22:21 00062126281TRLO0 LSE 2167 368.50 15:23:30 00062126421TRLO0 LSE 222 369.00 15:29:10 00062126854TRLO0 LSE 113 369.00 15:29:10 00062126855TRLO0 LSE 24 369.00 15:29:10 00062126856TRLO0 LSE 538 369.00 15:29:10 00062126857TRLO0 LSE 456 369.00 15:29:10 00062126858TRLO0 LSE 2198 368.50 15:29:48 00062126894TRLO0 LSE 372 368.50 15:31:43 00062127107TRLO0 LSE 528 368.50 15:31:43 00062127106TRLO0 LSE 1773 368.00 15:39:43 00062127848TRLO0 LSE 116 368.00 15:39:43 00062127847TRLO0 LSE 671 368.00 15:39:43 00062127849TRLO0 LSE 800 368.00 15:43:43 00062128253TRLO0 LSE 628 368.00 15:43:43 00062128252TRLO0 LSE 856 367.50 15:46:14 00062128476TRLO0 LSE 570 367.50 15:46:14 00062128475TRLO0 LSE 2155 367.00 15:52:53 00062129162TRLO0 LSE 270 366.50 16:00:14 00062129965TRLO0 LSE 101 366.50 16:00:14 00062129964TRLO0 LSE 223 366.50 16:00:14 00062129963TRLO0 LSE 150 366.50 16:00:14 00062129962TRLO0 LSE 623 366.50 16:00:14 00062129961TRLO0 LSE 119 366.50 16:10:37 00062130968TRLO0 LSE 489 366.50 16:10:37 00062130967TRLO0 LSE 35 366.50 16:10:37 00062130966TRLO0 LSE 127 366.50 16:13:32 00062131180TRLO0 LSE 1292 366.50 16:21:02 00062132135TRLO0 LSE 500 366.50 16:22:22 00062132282TRLO0 LSE 189 366.50 16:22:22 00062132281TRLO0 LSE 383 366.50 16:22:27 00062132311TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com