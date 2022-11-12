Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Financial Match, a B2B FinTech and Business Advisory practice, is continuing its industry-leading national Employee Retention Credit (ERC) services expansion. This will involve continued national expansion of matching and pre-qualifying services for ERC. With the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ERC program, some business owners can qualify for up to $33,000 in cash for each W2 employee. Business owners can qualify in a multitude of ways including business shutdowns, supply chain disruptions, and revenue reductions. Financial Match has a team of dedicated ERC specialists that work with applicants every step of the way to ensure they are getting the most amount of money they may be entitled to.





"As we continue the expansion of our services, we hope to on-board more clients who can benefit from our network of licensed professionals. Our team works with clients every step of the way during the ERC filing process," said Joshua Ghazal, a spokesperson for Financial Match. "With tremendous inflationary impacts and tight labor markets, every business can use a boost. We've seen first-hand the amount of impact our team has had nationally assisting businesses with the ERC program; providing tremendous care, customer service, and an extensive knowledge base in accessing complicated government programs.

"There's no cap on the max credit that businesses can receive when qualifying for the ERC program, which is why we are on a mission to offer national service to help applicants complete their applications and maximize their tax credits."

