Arlington, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Corporate Bestie, a technology company designed to support up and coming entrepreneurs, has announced that it has registered multiple new companies which are now open for business. The company provides support for these new businesses with the belief that entrepreneurship remains a proven, tested, and trusted strategy for social and economic development. Entrepreneurship through new business creation and cross-border expansion are necessities for both emerging and developed economies.

Corporate Bestie provides an all-in-one tool for entrepreneurs and enterprises to incorporate, manage compliance, and build cross-border businesses without stress or complex paperwork. Entrepreneurs can register with the company and receive access to registration/incorporation documents, a Tax Identification Number, business bank account, and regulatory compliance services, along with other tools and resources for business growth.

As the world slowly heals from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to accelerate toward the fourth industrial revolution, new businesses in local and global markets essentially drive innovation, create new jobs, improve incomes, enhance productivity, and address societal challenges highlighted by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs) account for about 99% of firms and 70% of all jobs, and they contribute more than 50% of the Gross Domestic Product in high-income countries worldwide.

Corporate Bestie is actively registering new companies all the time, and routinely helps to promote these emerging markets on its various social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. The company believes that digital marketing holds a firm place in the advancement of new companies and helps new entrepreneurs to impact the global economy. Corporate Bestie supports its new clients by helping them identify problems and develop innovative solutions to solve those problems within their local communities or cross-border markets.

The company also helps these new companies to succeed where others have failed. According to available data, the failure rate for businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Nigeria within the first 5 years is 50%, 60%, 30%, and 80% respectively. The factors that lead to the failure of these businesses and startups include limited knowledge and market insights, poor access to capital, poor corporate governance structures, slow adoption of digital technologies, poor access to the market, and poor leadership skills amongst others.

Bestie Atti, a lawyer, business expert, and co-founder of Corporate Bestie and Innovation Growth Hub is helping to mitigate these challenges. "Our mission is to ensure that anyone, anywhere who identifies as an entrepreneur and changing the world with their potential billion-dollar ideas have access to the tools and resources to start, manage and scale their business," she says.

Serving customers across three markets - Nigeria, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Corporate Bestie makes it possible for entrepreneurs to easily obtain and access their business incorporation documents, tax identification number, business bank account, permits, and a 'founder toolbox' containing selected tools to help businesses succeed as they start and grow their businesses. CorporateBestie facilitates high rates of incorporation, business compliance, and cross-border expansion among entrepreneurs and enterprises thereby leading to higher rates of business formalization, continuity, access to capital, access to market, more job creation, and contribution to the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Through her second company, Innovation Growth Hub (IGHub), a creative, business, and technology incubation hub, Bestie Atti and her team are helping to train and provide startup entrepreneurs and MSMEs with technology skills and tools to accelerate them for the 4th industrial revolution (4IR). IGHub has completed entrepreneurship and digital transformation programs for companies which impacted over 30,000 individuals and MSMEs.

Corporate Bestie is set to launch its #100kFounders project this November to provide entrepreneurship education, business formalization, financial inclusion, and digital transformation for one hundred thousand entrepreneurs in disadvantaged and underserved communities across Nigeria and America. The project will target solutions that can address the world's most pressing challenges via entrepreneurship and innovation.

