Skyline Investments Inc.: Skyline Announces Continued Improvement in Operational Results During Q3 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Investments Inc. (the "Company" or "Skyline") (TASE: SKLN), a Canadian company that specializes in hotel real estate investments in the United States and Canada, published its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.



SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

C$000's

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NOI1 from Hotels & Resorts 7,109 13,814 20,605 28,566 NOI from Hotels & Resorts Margin 21% 31% 21% 29% Same Asset Revenue 32,824 24,782 95,641 65,322 Same Asset NOI1 5,755 6,472 19,186 18,146 Same Asset NOI Margin 18% 26% 20% 28% Adjusted EBITDA2 5,278 11,666 14,871 22,926 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.2% 25.5% 15% 22.2% Net Income (loss) (4,365) 26,446 (9,452) 28,497 FFO1 (488) 3,543 4,649 8,226 Shareholders' Equity 284,647 261,016 284,647 261,016

Q3 2022 Highlights

declined to negative $0.5 million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to Q3 2021 FFO of $3.5 million or $0.21 per share; On July 11, 2022, the Company completed the transaction for the purchase of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Ithaca, New York (the "Courtyard Ithaca") for US $11,250 plus customary closing costs;

On October 7, 2022, the Company closed an agreement extending the US $20 million loan on the Renaissance Hotel until June 2029, at 2.75% over the 30-day SOFR. It was also agreed that an additional loan of US $16.6 million would be provided for upgrading and improving the Hotel, at 3.50% over SOFR, to be used as necessary. The Company entered into a transaction with a global industrial products company to sell the tax credits that will be generated as a result of the renovation, for approximate consideration of US $11 million.

___________________________________

1 A supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section of this news release.

2 A non-IFRS measure. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of Skyline's non-IFRS measures, refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section in this news release.

Blake Lyon, Skyline's Chief Executive Officer commented "Skyline's operational progress continued during the third quarter of 2022. Skyline's same asset NOI excluding the impact of prior year government grants improved compared to Q3 2021, as travel activity continues to rebound and Skyline continues to focus on efficiency initiatives. We have begun reinvesting the proceeds received during Q4 2021 from the sale of our Canadian resorts, with the acquisition of the Courtyard Ithaca, on July 11, 2022. Our strong balance sheet will allow us to build on this success, while we also carefully manage in this environment of global volatility."

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

All amounts in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

was ($4.4), compared to $26.4 in Q3 2021. Excluding minority interests, the Company had net loss of $4.3 in Q3 2022, compared to net income of $21.3 in Q3 2021. Total comprehensive income for Q3 2022 was $6.8 compared to total comprehensive income of $36.3 in Q3 2021.



BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS



as at September 30, 2022 totalled $211, an increase of $48.9, or 30.2% compared to net debt of $162.1 as at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by a reduction in cash and cash equivalents, as well as higher debt balances. Total equity attributable to shareholders was $284.65 ($319.55 including non-controlling interest), representing 46% of total assets. Equity per share attributable to shareholders was 44.18 NIS ($17.04), compared to the closing share price of 20.10 NIS ($7.75), a discount of 54.51%.

About Skyline

Skyline is a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in the United States and Canada. The Company currently owns 17 income-producing assets with 2,856 hotel rooms and 85,238 square feet of commercial space.

The Company is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (ticker: SKLN) and is a reporting issuer in Canada.

Additional Information:

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the following measures: NOI, FFO, FFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be compared to or construed as alternatives to profit/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO, FFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA as computed by the Company, may differ from similar measures as reported by other companies in similar or different industries. However, these non-IFRS measures are recognized supplemental measures of performance for real estate issuers widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties, and the Company believes they provide useful supplemental information to both management and readers in measuring the financial performance of the Company. Skyline also uses certain supplementary financial measures as key performance indicators. Supplementary financial measures are financial measures that are intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position, or cash flow, that are not disclosed directly in the financial statements and are not non-IFRS measures. Same Asset NOI is a financial measure that is calculated using the same methodology as NOI, but only including NOI from properties owned for 2 full years prior to September 30, 2022.

Further details on non-IFRS measures and Supplementary Financial Measures are set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2022 and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or MAGNA at www.magna.isa.gov.il and are incorporated by reference in this news release.

The reconciliations for each non-IFRS measure included in this news release are outlined as follows:

NOI



Skyline defines NOI as property revenues less property operating expenses. Management believes that NOI is a useful key indicator of performance on an unlevered basis as it represents a measure over which Management of property operations has control. NOI is also a key input used by management in determining the value of the Properties. NOI is used by industry analysts, investors and Management to measure operating performance of Canadian companies. NOI represents revenue from cash generating properties less property operating expenses excluding depreciation as presented in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Given the seasonality of its hospitality operations, NOI for a fiscal year (or trailing four quarters) is considered by Management as a more accurate measure of the Company's performance.

Skyline calculates NOI as operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income, adjusted for:

Segmented results from Development Segment Selling and Marketing expenses Administrative and General expenses



Alternatively, the same result is arrived at by adding segmented results (per note 12 in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements) of the US and Canadian hotels and resorts segments.

NOI from Hotels & Resorts C$000's

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income 5,278 11,666 14,871 22,926 Segmented results from Development Segment (235) 478 (142) 576 Selling and Marketing expenses 2 55 80 248 Administrative and General Expenses 2,064 1,615 5,796 4,816 NOI from hotels and resorts 7,109 13,814 20,605 28,566 Income from hotels and resorts 34,525 45,116 97,374 98,226 Operating expenses of hotels and resorts (27,416) (31,302) (76,769) (69,660) NOI from hotels and resorts 7,109 13,814 20,605 28,566

FFO

FFO is a non-IFRS financial measure of operating performance widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. Skyline calculates its FFO in accordance with the Real Property Association of Canada White Paper on FFO for IFRS issued in January 2022, except for (i) changes in the fair value of financial instruments which are economically effective hedges but do not qualify for hedge accounting, (ii) non-controlling interest, and (iii) operational revenue and expenses from right-of-use assets. The use of FFO, combined with the required IFRS presentations, has been included for the purpose of improving the understanding of the operating results of Skyline.

Management believes that FFO provides an operating performance measure that, when compared period-over- period, reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy, room rates, operating costs and realty taxes and interest costs, and provides a perspective of the Company's financial performance that is not immediately apparent from net income determined in accordance with IFRS. FFO adds back to net income items that do not arise from operating activities, such as fair value adjustments, business combination transaction costs, and deferred income taxes, if any. FFO, however, still includes non-cash revenues related to accounting for straight-line rent and makes no deduction for recurring capital expenditures necessary to sustain the Company's existing earnings stream.

Funds from Operations (FFO) C$000's

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company (4,297) 21,258 (8,827) 22,192 (Gain) loss from fair value adjustments 320 (18,949) 2,126 (24,471) Depreciation and impairment 3,238 5,104 9,337 13,867 Deferred tax (72) (3,862) (1,038) (3,834) Derecognition of investment costs and other capital losses (gains) 67 (8) 461 (16) Tax on gain from disposal of a property - - 1,822 - Revaluation component included in cost of sale, that was previously recognized in gain on fair value adjustments of investment property prior to its transfer to inventory 256 - 768 488 FFO (488) 3,543 4,649 8,226

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company's operations include income producing assets and revenue from the sale of developed real estate. As such, Management believes Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance for investors and debt holders.

EBITDA is defined as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Income from hotels and resorts;

Sale of residential real estate;

Less:

Operating expenses from hotels and resorts;

Cost of sales of residential real estate;

Selling and marketing expenses;

Administration and general expenses

Adjusted EBITDA does not include fair value gains, gains on sale or other expenses, and is presented in the Company's consolidated statement of income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income.

Adjusted EBITDA from Operations:

Adjusted EBITDA from Operations combines performance of income producing and development activities C$000's

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 ADJUSTED EBITDA from operations 5,278 11,666 14,871 22,926

