Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3585/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 45 was another great week for ATX TR, which gained 3,6 percent, reaching the highest levels since June this year and is now trading above the moving average 200. We saw early sings of Fomo, the Fear of Missing Out Factor seems to be back. Lenzing was the best stock with 23 percent plus and the shares of Uniqa are now 14 days in a row up. News came from Erste Group, Rosenbauer, Vienna Airport, VIG, S Immo, voestalpine, FACC, Addiko, Wienerberger, Polytec Post ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...