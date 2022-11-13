Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. - ASK4SAM - now has a dedicated hotline for car crash victims in Long Island and NYC. The New York Injury Hotline Number is 877-ASK4SAM.

Hauppauge, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - The personal injury law firm ASK4SAM announced a new hotline number for NYC and Long Island residents who have been in a car accident and need legal consultation.

More details can be found at https://ask4sam.net/long-island-car-accident-lawyers-nassau-and-suffolk-counties





ASK4SAM Launches Long Island & NYC Car Accident Personal Injury Lawyer Hotline



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/144006_e945d9ce24eac97e_001full.jpg

The new toll-free number comes as NYPD reports that 31,735 people were already injured in traffic accidents as of August 2022. As such, ASK4SAM aims to help car crash victims - including drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists - get timely legal advice after the accident.

"877-ASK4SAM is our official Long Island and New York City car crash injury hotline, where people can call if they've been injured in an accident that wasn't their fault and speak to an attorney at no cost," said a spokesperson for senior partner, Joseph Miklos.

As part of the new service, the law firm will review the medical records, investigate the scene of the accident, obtain photos, and talk to witnesses and the police. The attorneys will also evaluate medical costs, lost wages, car damage, and other expenses to estimate the value of the claim.

"Whether you want to settle or want to litigate, our knowledge base and experience are up to the task," said Awad. "Our lawyers will recreate the background story of an accident and get the correct details from a liable person as part of establishing the truth behind any case," he added.

While most cases will be resolved out of court, ASK4SAM prepares each case for trial. It will negotiate with the opposing counsel and insurance companies to ensure compensation that covers the client's expenses and losses. The firm explains that car accident victims can claim and recover damages for costs of medical treatment, rehab expenses, loss of income, and pain and suffering, among others.

With the launch of the new hotline number, the New York personal injury law firm is making timely legal advice available to car accident victims across NYC and Long Island. ASK4SAM specializes in car accident, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse cases.

